Bill aims to replace Gov. vehicles with electrics

Santo Domingo.- With the argument that it currently represents the best option for clean energy applied to transport, a bill was submitted Thur. to the Senate that proposes to replace the pool of state vehicles with electric units.

The proposed legislation states that electric vehicles don’t produce greenhouse gases or generate noise pollution, as well as that their performance is much higher than those of internal combustion.

It notes that President Luis Abinader himself, with the personal use of electric vehicles, “reveals his vision of sustainable development.”

The piece submitted by Senator Franklin Rodríguez Garabito stipulates that the central govt. and decentralized institutions have the appropriate infrastructure conditions to install recharging stations.