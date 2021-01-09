For the second week in a row the government says it is assuming higher fuel prices

The Dominican government warned this Friday that it would increase fuel prices given the international market outlook.

For two consecutive weeks, through the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes (MICM), the Government assumed in full or in part the cost of the increase in fuel prices.

For the week of January 2-8, 2021, fuel prices did not vary, with the State assuming commitments to importers amounting to RD$68 million.

However, for the week that begins today, January 9 to 15, the government informed that it would absorb a part of the increase in fuel prices “to avoid an impact on the citizen’s pocket.”

“In the referred week, the State will not transfer to the population a total of RD$63,110,189, which will allow for cutting the increase, for example, of LPG, from 7.43 pesos to only 3.00 pesos. And that premium gasoline, instead of going up by 5.62 pesos, only goes up by 2.80 pesos,” informed the vice-minister of internal commerce of the MICM, Ramón Pérez Fermín.

Perez Fermin assured: “Although we would like this to be total and the population would not suffer the price increases, the responsibility, transparency, and sustainability of the finances are non-negotiable.”

Starting this Saturday, regular gasoline will be sold for RD$206.70 and premium for RD$220.00, varying by RD$ 2.80 per gallon each. Regular gasoline will be sold at RD$168.10 and premium at RD$180.40, modifying its value to RD$0.30 and RD$0.60 per gallon.

Liquefied petroleum gas will be dispensed at RD$125.70 per gallon for a variation of RD$3.00. Finally, natural gas maintains its price of RD$28.97 per cubic meter.