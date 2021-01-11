Haitian, Dominican leaders meet, discuss myriad issues

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader met Sunday afternoon with Haitian counterpart, Jovenel Moïse, to discuss issues of health, security, migration, among others, which all form part of the bilateral agenda of both countries. The meeting took place during a tour of the Dominican president of various parts of the border.

“Today I held a meeting with the president of Haiti, @moisejovenel, to review the bilateral agenda: security, health, trade, migration, energy and the evolution of the political process in Haiti. We will publish a declaration of the agreements in the coming days,” Abinader tweeted.

Moïse also tweeted that he met with Abinader on Sunday, “to discuss issues related to security, health, trade, migration, and other issues of great interest to both nations.”