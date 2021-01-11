Remittances jump 6% to US$8.2B: Dominican Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic received last year US$8.2 billion in remittances, a 6% jump compared to 2019, its highest growth in the last 10 years, the Central Bank said Sun.

“In December 2020, the flow of remittances that entered the country reached US$872.3 million, or US$215.6 million (32.8%) more than that registered in the same month of 2019, when it was US$656.7 million.

The institution said the continuous recovery of economic conditions in the United States (USA) after the reopening, the country where 83.8% of the flows in the last eight months came from, “was a determining factor in the behavior of the remittances received.”