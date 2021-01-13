Gov., private sector to build 20 parking buildings

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Tuesday unveiled the National Parking Plan, an initiative with Public-Private Alliance investment to help solve the traffic chaos, insecurity and mobility problems for citizens.

He announced the construction of 16 new parking buildings in Santo Domingo and 4 in Santiago, from four to seven floors, and between 460 and 560 parking spaces, depending on each structure.

The president affirmed that the plan will, in a short time, obtain multiple benefits such as increased road and traffic capacity, and lower fuel consumption, which results in lower environmental pollution. “It will be an active source of job creation and economic activity.”