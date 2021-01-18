Dominican Republic participates in 346M Euro programs

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic participates with Caribbean countries in programs and projects for economic cooperation, regional integration, climate change, risk management and the environment, and crime and security, with 346 million euros.

Economy Ministry Regional Cooperation director Lidia Encarnación manages the work, who specified that every five years a schedule is made and at this time the Eleventh European Development Fund is being implemented.

She said three areas are highlighted in the programming: economic cooperation, regional integration, climate change, risk management and the environment, and crime and security.