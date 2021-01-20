Imports fall 16.47% to US$17.3B in 2020

Santo Domingo.- The Customs Directorate on Tue. said total imports for the January-December 2020 period reached US$17.3 billion, a 16.47% fall compared to the same 2019 period.

It said non-oil imports fell 10.59%, from US$16.9 billion in January-December 2019 to US$15.2 billion in the same period of 2020.

“77.85% of imports entered under the release for consumption regime, 21.63% free zones, 0.50% temporary admission and the remaining 0.03% re-export deposit,” according to the Customs Magazine COMERCIA.

“Of the total imports, 47.68% corresponds to consumer goods, 35.02% to raw materials, while the remaining 17.29% to capital goods.”