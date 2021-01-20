“Juan Pablo Duarte” holiday is changed to Monday, January 25

The Ministry of Labor reiterates to the entire business and working community of the country that the patrician Juan Pablo Duarte’s birth, which was to be celebrated this Tuesday, January 26, will be a typical working day, and the holiday has been moved to a day earlier to be observed instead on Monday, 25 of January.

An informative note from the Ministry specifies that the holiday as mentioned above complies with Law 139-97, which establishes the application of non-working days.

Under the provisions of Dominican legislation, the celebration of these dates must be applied in all Dominican Republic establishments.

“Companies that by their nature must remain open to the public, workers must receive additional remuneration, under the provisions of the Labor Code,” he says.