Retailers plead for eased curfew

Santo Domingo.- The managers of several stores located on the sprawling Duarte Avenue, in the National District, and other representatives of the retail sector expressed diverse opinions about the curfew hours on weekends and the impact its having on sales.

They suggest that Saturdays be extended by at least three hours.

Roberto Montero, in charge of one of the footwear and clothing stores on the Duarte, said that on weekends, when the curfew begins at 12 noon, they must close their doors when customers start to arrive at the establishment.

Montero told local media that, as a result of the situation, they are selling only 30% of what they should, so he called on the authorities to increase the curfew hours until 3pm on weekends.