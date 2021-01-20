US$1.1B+ to harness Dominican Republic’s renewable energies

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Hydroelectric Generation Company (Egehid) on Tue. said hydroelectric energy production and from other renewables such as wind and solar will increase to 334.46 megawatts by yearend 2024.

Egehid administrator, Rafael Salazar said his projection is based on a diversified power generation through 11 projects being developed by the utility, at a cost of more than US$1.083 billion.

Salazar told the press that the hydroelectric plants currently generate 613.81 megawatts, but by 2024 an installed power of 948.27 megawatts would be reached. “Until then, Egehid had stood out for hydroelectric generation, but now it seeks to promote some solar and wind projects.”