Abinader: 2021 will be a year of strong economic recovery

Santo Domingo, RD

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, said that all “serious” forecasts and studies indicate that this year will be one of strong economic recovery and intense business activity.

“Our projections indicate that in this year, 2021, the Dominican economy will grow 6%, which will place us at the head of the American continent,” said the president.

Abinader made these statements at the expansion ceremony of the Las Américas Free Zone (ZFLA), together with the Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs, Víctor-Ito-Bisonó, where more than 5,000 new jobs will be generated in the areas of services, materials packaging, plastic products and “primarily” in the manufacture of medical devices and sterilization services for these products.

“The free zones were the sector that most increased its contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that is why investments like the ones we announced today reaffirm that free zones are evolving, that we are producing with more technology, and that Therefore, our people will have more significant opportunities to develop skills and abilities that will open the doors to a more promising future, “added the President of the Republic.

The president stated that for this reason, by decree, the Executive Power has declared industrialization a “national priority,” with a plan that will allow the industrial sector, as a whole, to generate 200,000 new jobs in the next four years.

“While many countries are looking for alternatives to give oxygen to their economy, here we have a sector of free zones that has already reinstated 98% of the workers they had registered before the crisis, and I am sure that this month they will install 100% “exclaimed the president.

Abinader and Bisonó were accompanied by Claudia Pellerano, president of the ZFLA Council; Miguel Estepan, CEO of ZFLA and Luis Manuel Pellerano, commercial director the company.