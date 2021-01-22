Ambitious pact to develop Dominican-Haiti border

Elias Piña, Dominican Republic.- The Ministers of the Environment of the Dominican Republic, Orlando Jorge, and of Haiti, Abner Septembre, on Thur. reaffirmed their commitment to develop plans and joint actions that conserve the natural resources of both countries and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

The officials met at the Interagency offices in Comendador township (west), where they signed a joint declaration that addresses the need to work on 9 fundamental points that range from resuming reforestation plans in the border area to protection and sustainable use of the waterships of the transboundary rivers Artibonito, Libón, Pedernales and Masacre.

Jorge and September will promote plans for the conservation of transboundary protected areas, as well as the fight against illicit trafficking in species of flora and fauna.

Another point addressed was the need to increase the current scholarship programs, information exchange, technical training in the forest area, fire management by forest firefighters, park rangers and forest rangers. They will also look for sustainable alternatives for cooking fuels that reduce the intensive use of firewood and charcoal.