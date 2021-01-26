Dominican Gov. subsidizes chicken prices

Moca, Dominican Republic.- President Luis Abinader in Moca yesterday led the signing of an agreement between the Government and chicken producers that will guarantee lower prices and facilities its production.

Via the agreement producers agree to sell 4 million pounds of chicken at 50 pesos (around a dollar) per pound.

The pact includes a program of sale of this entire product at RD$125 per bird through mobile warehouses and premises of the Ministry of Agriculture.

That is, the Government would be acquiring the pound of chicken at RD$50 and would offer it through the Inespre between RD$35 and RD$41 depending on the weight, which ranges between 3 and 4 pounds.