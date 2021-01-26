Dominican Republic to build 700MW+ power plants

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Government will announce bids for the construction of power plants of more than 700 megawatts in the northern region of the country.

On Tuesday Energy and Mines Minister Antonio Almonte, said the process will have a bidding committee and an external oversight commission to guarantee transparency.

“This will result in that after three years we can have an additional 700 megawatts of energy. With that amount of energy more and others that are projected by private agents individually in the north and other regions, the country will have more than enough supply to meet the national need and could sell some amount of energy to Haiti under certain conditions,” the official told CDN Canal 37.

Not one penny

“The government of Luis Abinader is not going to build power plants of any kind as a government; In other words, the State will not put a penny and it will be a tender for the local or international private sector.”