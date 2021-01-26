Free zone exports fall 2.89% to US$5.8B in 2020

Santo Domingo .-. Customs on Mon. said exports from the free zone topped US$5.8 billion in 2020, a drop of 2.89% in relation to the same period of 2019, date where exports reached US$6.0 billion.

Through its Trade Magazine, Customs said 50.80% of exports correspond to consumer goods, 35.75% to capital goods and the remaining 13.44% to raw materials.

“Exports of consumer goods were placed at US$2.96 billion between January-December 2020, for an absolute variation of -US$325.3 million, when compared to the same period of 2019, when this destination was located in US$3.32 billion.