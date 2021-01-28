‘Stay at Home’ program pays US$52.0 to laid off worlers

Santo Domingo.-Starting today, Thursday, the beneficiaries of the “Stay at Home” program and the Progresando con Solidaridad and the ID card (Cedula) can consume the one-time payment of RD$3,000 (US$52.0) corresponding to January, the Government said yesterday.

The funds were deposited yesterday and as of Thursday they can make use of purchases. Previously, RD$5,000 was deposited, divided fortnightly into RD$2,500.

The Government extended the “Stay at Home” program until April, which was scheduled to end last December.

On January 4, President Luis Abinader said he was extending the program “even in a tough year for the finances of the Dominican State.”