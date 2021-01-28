US Embassy in Dominican Rep. announces Charge d’Affaires

Press Release

Santo Domingo.- On January 20th, 2021, Robert W. Thomas assumed the position of the Charge d’Affaires of the United States Embassy in Santo Domingo.

Mr. Thomas served as Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic since July 16, 2020, after serving three years as United States Consul General to Montreal, Canada.

A career Foreign Service Officer, Mr. Thomas has also served assignments abroad in Mexico, Côte d’Ivoire, Canada (twice), and Mauritania.

His domestic service includes multiple assignments in the Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs and Executive Secretariat. He was also deployed as part of the Department’s crisis response team in Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.

He completed his bachelor’s degrees in comparative religion and political science at Emory & Henry College, a small liberal-arts university in the Appalachian Mountains of southwestern Virginia. He speaks French and Spanish. He is accompanied at post by his husband, Mr. Juan Garcia.