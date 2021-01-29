Industries say manufacturing climbed in Dec.

Santo Domingo.- The Monthly Manufacturing Activity Index (IMAM) of the Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) increased in December in relation to November 2020, from 50 to 58.8. The indicator is a portrait of the manufacturing activity of one month in relation to the previous one.

When the IMAM is below the 50-point threshold, it reflects that the economic conditions and prospects of the manufacturing sector are considered unfavorable. By standing at 58.8 in December, its behavior is located as positive in relation to November 2020.

The IMAM is presented with a seasonal adjustment and weighted in its five variables and as a general index, which allows a more reliable approximation to take into account the recurring and therefore predictable fluctuations that occur in a period within a year, which tends to affect the measurement of results.