Macadamia exports start in the highlands

Santo Domingo.- The Corporación Agrícola La Loma became the first Dominican company to export processed macadamia -the finest nut in the world-, adding a new item with the aim of generating foreign exchange for the country.

The processing industry, led by businessman Jesús Moreno, sent the first complete container with a volume of 22,800 pounds to customers located in Central America, reported Clara Abreu, director of operations of the plant, located in the municipality of San José de las Matas.

Although the nut has previously been exported with a lower volume, this occasion marks the beginning of the marketing of macadamia on a large scale, making the country a new player in theUS$750 million international market for that product, explains a press release.