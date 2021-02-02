Shun the bias, buy Dominican

Santo Domingo.- Herrera National Industries Association (Aneih) president Noel Ureña on Monday said the Dominican Republic should wager on local products to guarantee post-pandemic.

He said that through the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the country can recover and generate more jobs.

“We are given not to recognize the products that we manufacture. It is time for us to start raising awareness. There are beliefs in the Dominican Republic that everything that is manufactured outside of here is better than ours.”

The representatives of the Aneih said that in the country the national industry is prepared to provide top quality products and services and as a sector they are ready, not only to supply the domestic market, but here there are many industries that are capable of exporting.

“If we begin to support what is ours, our consumption, I know that we are going to get ahead and we are going to be fine.”