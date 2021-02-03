Duty from alcohol fell 9.16% to US$184.5M

Santo Domingo.- During 202, collections from tariffs on alcohol and cigarettes fell 9.16% and 17.71%, respectively, according to the report by the Customs Directorate.

The data indicate that for January – December collections from alcohol totaled RD$10.7 billion (US$184.5 million) and from cigarettes in January – December 2020 decreased RD$793.51 million. This last data presents a negative variation of 17.71% compared to the same period of 2019.

In 2019 the amount collected from alcohol reached RD$11.8 billion, with which there was a negative variation in 2020 of –RD$1.1 billion, when the collections for that year was RD$10.1 billion.