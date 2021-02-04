Give Goldquest project a fair shake: business leader

Santo Domingo.- The President of the Roundtable of Commonwealth Countries in the Dominican Republic on Wed. proposed that the results of the environmental impact studies be those that determine whether gold is exploited at Romero, western San Juan de la Maguana province.

Fernando González Nicolás, speaking in meetings with representatives of various local organizations said that if the studies show that it would negatively affect the ecosystem of the area, the community, the government and investors would not allow the project to be developed.

He noted however that if confirmed that mining exploitation won’t affect the water or the environment of that province or the surrounding areas, “then we would be facing a new opportunity for the region and the country, to produce wealth, technology transfer, education, progress and well-being for San Juan de la Maguana.”

In a statement Gonzalez said the Romero mining project is promoted by the Goldquest Corporation, which has recognized solvency in responsible mining and that its investors are from the Commonwealth countries, such as Canada and Great Britain.

“This project is estimated to contribute annually to the community of San Juan more than 600 million pesos and would also provide about 5,500 direct and indirect jobs.”