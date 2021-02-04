High-level meeting seeks to lower staple prices

Santo Domingo.- Representatives of several supermarket chains in the country and producers of El Valle de Constanza (central) on Thur. agreed with the Agriculture Ministry to “harmonize” the prices of staple products so they reach consumers at a fair cost.

In a meeting headed by Agriculture Minister Limber Cruz and the head of the Agriculture Cabinet, Freddy Fernández, the business leaders pledged support for farmers represented by the National Agricultural Producers Union (Unaproda), by purchasing carrots to supply the market.

“The parties agreed to establish collaboration channels to maintain the stability of the prices of basic consumer items.”