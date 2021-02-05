Big business’ dire warning as world food prices soar

Santo Domingo.- The National Business Council (Conep) on Fri. warned of fluctuations in world prices of raw materials and food, which this week have soared, and the effects they could have on inflation and shortages of some products.

The main business union warned of changes in the values of products such as oil and natural gas, as well as corn, soybeans and other grains.

In a statement, Conep president Pedro Brache, pointed out that this situation is generated both by the prolonged effects of the pandemic, as well as by weather phenomena, and variations in demand and supply in developed countries. In addition, disruptions in the shipping industry and the cost of freight.

“The moment requires the sum of wills to face current and future challenges.”