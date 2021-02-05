Crews recoup deepest Dominican river

Santo Domingo.- The dams and canals agency (INDRHI), on Friday said it began work to rehabilitate irrigation systems in the Bajo Yuna river, with the intervention of the Pontón lagoon, in Villa Riva, Duarte province (northeast).

In that area, silt is extracted with machinery and crews to increase its storage capacity and guarantee irrigation of hundreds of hectares currently planted with rice, according to a statement from Olmedo Caba, executive director.

“The works respond to a national adaptation program and the agency coordinates the implementation of other actions required decades ago by irrigation users in the area.”