Industry and Commerce freezes fuel prices

Santo Domingo, DR

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipymes decided to maintain fuel prices without variation, alleging that they assume RD$95 million, the supposed increase anticipated this week.

Thus, premium gasoline will maintain its price at RD$228.60 per gallon; regular gasoline at RD$215.00; while regular diesel will be sold at RD$171.40 per gallon; optimum diesel at RD$185.70 per gallon; Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD$128.10 and natural gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.

In its report, the entity indicates that this week’s international prices follow the upward trends.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that crude oil inventories in the United States varied by 4.4 million barrels, concerning last week when the forecast was for a rise of 1.1 million barrels.