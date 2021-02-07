To meet the goal of the Happy Family housing plan, 48 must be built per day

The president of Acoprovi believes that although the goal is ambitious, it is achievable

The Happy Family housing plan announced by the Dominican government to facilitate the purchase of a residence for people with limited resources proposes the construction of 62 thousand units in four years, the equivalent of 48 a day. In the first year, the construction of 11 thousand homes is expected, for an average of 33 per day.

The president of the Dominican Association of Home Builders and Promoters (Acoprovi), Jorge Montalvo, said that the Happy Family National Housing Plan sets ambitious goals and can be achieved under the right conditions.

According to Montalvo, the public sector and the private sector have built a maximum of 8,000 homes to date, so the Happy Family Plan’s goal of building an average of more than 15,000 homes per year represents a significant leap.

On the other hand, he said that the housing deficit is relatively high. According to a study conducted by Acoprovi in ​​2017, there was a demand for 350,000 homes by people interested in buying and with the resources to do so. Of these, 35% could only afford homes whose price did not exceed one million pesos below that offered by the private sector.

“It is an important challenge, but it can be achieved because the market is there,” considered Montalvo.

For the objective of 62,000 homes to be achieved, it will be necessary to provide the bonds to buy as established in the National Plan for Happy Family Housing. The most “revolutionary” thing, according to Montalvo, is the subsidy to the loan interest rate, which would cover half the market value of the rate.

Another factor of considerable importance is the stabilization of the prices of construction materials, which have experienced sharp increases in the last year as an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Montalvo, the cost of construction soared more than 15%.

On January 19, in an interview for the program El Día, the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, said that the Happy Family Plan would generate a demand of RD $ 7.6 billion annually raw construction materials.