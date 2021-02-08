Customs Jan. 2021 collection sets a record US$12.7B

Santo Domingo.- The General of Customs Directorate on Fri. said in January 2021 the daily average collections was the highest in history, reaching RD$734.7 billion (US$12.7 billion), even exceeding the average income of December 2020, of RD$733.04 million per day.

It said that during January 2021 they managed to collect RD$12.5 billion, about RD$540.63 million more than the same period in 2020, when collections reached RD$11.948.9 billion. This amount of resources was collected with three working days less than in January 2020.

“With three fewer working days (only 17 days), we have exceeded January 2020 (which had 20 days) by RD$540.63 million, equivalent to an increase of 4.52%, but clearly (eliminating the effect of working days) we have grown by 22.97%,” Customs said in a statement.