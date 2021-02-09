Renewables surge in Dominican power production

Santo Domingo.- Electricity generation in the Dominican Republic from renewable sources – water, sun, wind and biomass – rose almost three percentage points during 2020, compared to the previous year, mainly driven by hydroelectrics.

In 2019, renewable sources accounted for 11.87% of the electricity generated in the country during that year, a figure that in 2020 was 14.69%, an increase of 2.82 percentage points, according to preliminary reports from the Coordinating Body (OC) of the national grid (SENI).

The increase in renewable generation was mainly supported by production from hydroelectric dams, which registered a monthly average of 6.6% last year. In 2019, water generation was 5.6% of the SENI total.