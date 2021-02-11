Dominican Gov. spending plummets 25% to US$862M

Santo Domingo.-The level of public spending was reduced by 25% in January compared to the same month last year, after the resources directed to the construction of public works in process and to gross capital formation were reduced to a minimum.

Data from the General Budget Directorate (Digepres) indicate that Gov. spending stood at RD$49.9 billion (US$862 million) at the end of last month, a sum that contrasts with the 67.3 billion pesos that were spent in the first month of the year. past.

And although even the expenses in salaries have been reduced, the biggest cut has focused on the public money that is injected into construction in progress – to public works – which amounted to just two million pesos in January.

A year earlier, just before the fury of the presidential election campaign, the amount of public spending on public infrastructure stood at 1.5 billion pesos.