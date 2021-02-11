Dominican Guide aims to exceed the US$9.9B in exports

Santo Domingo.- The Export Guide of the Dominican Republic was launched Wednesday as a support tool to increase the participation of companies and producers in the country in international markets.

“The Export Guide is a high-value tool that presents the most important elements that exporters and potential exporters of the country must know to successfully develop their business in this sector, which is sometimes so complex, but very competitive,” said Biviana Riveiro, executive director of the Center for Export and Investment of the Dominican Republic (ProDominicana).

She stressed that it will be of great help to facilitate trade and to exceed the US$9.9 billion that were exported by the country in the midst of the pandemic.