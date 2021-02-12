464K Dominican workers return to jobs: Labor

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Labor on Thursday said a total of 464,412 workers returned to their jobs after ceasing their suspension due to the pandemic. In contrast, 247,705 people who were suspended since the crisis generated by COVID-19 began were still unemployed.

This means that 65% of the suspended workers returned to their normal jobs, while the remaining 35% were laid off.

The data that Labor office published in a press release indicate that from the moment the pandemic was declared – in March 2020 – until January of this year, a total of 829,824 employees were suspended.