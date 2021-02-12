Abinader says Dominican government is working to mitigate price increase

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, assured this Thursday that the Dominican government is working to mitigate nationwide food prices.

Abinader attributed the increase to the rise in the prices of raw materials in the international market, “which have nothing to do with the local economy.”

“We are mitigating that part as well, through various measures, I repeat, as we did with bread; we have also assumed the rise in fuels to a certain extent,” he replied to journalists during his visit to the Plaza de la Cultura.

The head of state affirmed that they are following up “every day, every product” to mitigate the international increases that are being reflected.

In the last weeks, the prices of several main products of the basic food basket have increased, making the population worried.