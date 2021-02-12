Govt. to finance 18,900 hectares of corn, sorghum

Santo Domingo.- Agriculture Minister Limber Cruz announced Thursday that after the current harvest of tomatoes, beans and other crops is finished, some 18,900 hectares will be replaced with corn and sorghum.

The crop substitution program is in the phase of locating the land in the provinces of Azua, Peravia, San Juan and Pedernales, to alleviate the effects of the high prices of international raw materials used in raising chickens and hogs.

He said the Government will also grant the necessary funds through financing at a zero interest rate in favor of producers and will guarantee 100 percent of the sale of crops through the pork and poultry industry.