Fuel prices increase by up to RD$7.30 (12.5¢ US)

For the week of the 13th to the 19th of this month, all fuels except liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will increase between RD$4.00 and RD$7.30.

The most significant increase is for 1%S fuel oil, which goes up by RD$7.30 and will be sold at RD$140 per gallon, followed by fuel oil 6, which increases by RD$5.60, bringing it to RD$123.10 per gallon.

Regular gasoline will be sold at RD$219 and premium gasoline RD$233.10, increasing RD$4.00 and RD$4.50 per gallon.

While regular diesel will be sold at RD$175.40 per gallon and premium diesel at RD$190.30 per gallon, increasing by RD$4.00 and RD$4.60 per gallon.

LPG will continue to be sold at RD$128.10, as will natural gas, which will continue to be sold at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.