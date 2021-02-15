Motorcycles still top Dominican auto imports at 121,962

Santo Domingo.- The number of vehicles imported into the country continued to climb during 2020, despite the pandemic, although with reduced growth rate, adding 207,490 motorcycles, cars, SUVs, among others.

The country closed last year with 4,842,366 registered vehicles in stock, or 4.4% more compared to 2019, which posted 4,634,876 autos.

The records of the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) indicate that in 2020 the number of motorcycles increased by 121,962, from 2.5 million in 2019 to 2.6 million, representing the highest number among motor vehicles.