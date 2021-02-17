Collections of US$827.6M beat Gov. estimate by14% in Jan.

Santo Domingo.- The collections of the Taxes Directorate’s (DGII) main taxes in January posted a level of compliance higher than the Government estimate for that month, or 14% more than projected.

In January, the DGII achieved revenues of RD$48.0 billion (US$827.6 million), or RD$5.9 billion higher compared to the RD$42.1 billion it sought to collect during that month.

The tourism and passenger departure card was the tax that achieved the highest effective collection last month, in relation to the estimate, reaching RD$519.8 million, for a compliance of 180.1% in relation to the RD$288.6 million that the Government projected.