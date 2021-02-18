Business Climate continued to rise a 3rd straight quarter

Santo Domingo.- The Business Climate Index (BCI) continued to rise for a third consecutive quarter, from 48.9 in the July-September 2020 quarter to 55.9 in the last quarter of 2020.

The figure results from the balance of opinion of Dominican business leaders on the Dominican economy, the international economy, the branch of activity, the investment climate and the companies.

Moreover, the Industrial Confidence Index (ICI) revealed a downward trend from 59.5 in the July-September quarter to 52.6 in the October-December 2020 quarter.

When comparing the fourth quarter of 2019 with the fourth quarter of 2020, the information reveals that the Industrial Confidence Index is higher, although the Business Climate Index is lower.