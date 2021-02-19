IMF praises Dominican Central Bank’s policies in pandemic

Santo Domingo.- Officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Thur. praised the Dominican Central Bank for the way in which monetary policy was implemented to face the economic effects of the pandemic, which gave credibility to the economy of international markets.

During a virtual meeting with central banker, Héctor Valdez Albizu, the IMF’s Deputy Director of the Western Hemisphere Department, Patricia Alonso, and the new head of mission for the Dominican Republic, Esteban Vesperoni, both highlighted the macroeconomic stability during the pandemic as well as the close relationship that the country has historically had with the organization.

Alonso expressed the IMF’s willingness to continue collaborating with the country in the economic recovery process.