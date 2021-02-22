Dominicans warm up to medicinal marijuana

Santo Domingo.- The lady surprised her son with the good news that his discomforts were improving with the new medicine. The son looked at the container and alerted his mother that the ointment was made from marijuana, a drug whose use in the Dominican Republic is illegal.

Alarmed, and without thinking twice, the lady decided to get rid of the drug that she had bought days before from a godmother.

Despite its illegality, the use of marijuana (Cannabis sativa L.) for medicinal purposes is opening up a field in the country, dodging the security controls, which, until now, only detain offenders for consumption and traffic.

Diario Libre reports that the “drug” sells in the country widely and spoke with people who testify of its use to alleviate health conditions. Also with doctors who defend its use inside and outside of traditional medicine.