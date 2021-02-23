From larimar to leggings, a surprising array of Dominican exports

Santo Domingo.- In the midst of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has continued to export its products to Switzerland, the United States, Haiti, Canada, India, Puerto Rico, China, the Netherlands, Jamaica, South Korea among others.

Between January and December 2020, national exports were led by metals: gold, silver, nickel and others. But the Dominican Republic also exports a surprising array of items and instruments

According to the data published by the Customs Directorate Dominican Republic exports through the free zones regime: machines and appliances, electrical material and their parts; optical, photographic or cinematographic instruments and apparatus.

It also exports manufactured tobacco and tobacco substitutes; pharmaceutical products; garments and accessories, garments, knitted shoes, leggings and similar articles; parts of these articles, and semiprecious stones (ambar and the exclusive larimar) among others.