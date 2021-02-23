Nickel mine pits feisty priest, Environment chief

Santo Domingo.- The outspoken priest, Rogelio Cruz, on Mon. labeled as nonsense and lack of knowledge the Environment Minister’s recent statements about the possible exploitation for ferronickel of Loma Miranda (central).

Jorge referred to the nickel miner Falcondo’s new request to exploit the protected area and suggested consulting the different sectors.

“What Jorge Mera says are statements that are too unfortunate, statements without principles, statements that show in him a lack of knowledge that this has no point of comparison for a person who is a lawyer and Minister of the Environment,” Genao said.

Today however on Channel 11 Jorge said: “We are going to work to protect the environment, our decision will be to favor the environment of the Dominican Republic.”