Gov. to build feed processing plant in the NW

Santo Domingo.- In the search for solutions to the agro sector and guarantee the country’s food security, the Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, toured the Northwest, where he inaugurated several projects to promote livestock in the area.

In Dajabón the official met with packers from the Aviation Bales Project, where he announced that more than one million pesos will be allocated for the installation of a feed processing plant.

“The plan includes the acquisition of 10,000 bales from packers to distribute them among the ranchers in the area affected by droughts and includes the creation of water reservoirs to guarantee its supply,” Cruz said.