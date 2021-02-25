Dominican Republic turns down major mining project

Santo Domingo. – Once the news broke that Falconbridge Dominicana (Falcondo) withdrew the request for exploit the “Manaclita Project” in Loma Miranda, environmentalists applauded the decision.

“There was no other option due to the rejection of the population,” said Luis Carvajal.

“It was a shame that it was the company that withdraws and not the Dominican State that has said in a forceful way that this cannot be done.”

He labeled Falcondo’s withdrawal as the defeat of the claim. “In which a ball of smoke was thrown.”

Carvajal said the same fate could face other mining projects, such as the expansion of Barrick Golf towards the Siete Picos hill, the exploitation by Gold Quest near the Sabaneta dam, in San Juan, among other mining projects that threaten the ecosystem.

“It is a triumph of the Dominican society that manifested itself unanimously by all means and very promptly and that began an intense process of mobilization.”