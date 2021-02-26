Dominican fish farm project seeks to export tilapia

Sanchez Ramirez, Dominican Republic.- At a cost of RD$2 million and zero-rate financing to 121 producer partners of the National Fisheries Workers Federation, the Ministry of Agriculture in coordination with the company Maimón Fish Farm (northeast) on Friday unveiled a plan to promote tilapia production and export.

“Raising Tilapia in Floating Cages” is the initiative arranged by Minister Limber Cruz, which, as José de Peña, consultant to the National Council of Agriculture, indicated, will have the advice of the biologist and director of the Center for Environmental Studies of Mexico’s Autonomous University, Ricardo Eduardo Romero, who will be in charge of accompanying the producers throughout the process of exporting and producing food.

Peña indicated that, with the measure, the Government seeks to continue promoting the livestock sector, since the Dominican Republic currently imports more than 90 percent of this type of fish.