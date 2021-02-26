Dominican Republic financial sector boasts US$21.7B in loans

Santo Domingo. – Dominican Republic’s financial sector has been resilient to the effects of the pandemic, as evidenced by the health of the loan portfolio and the capitalization, liquidity and solvency indicators.

The trend is reflected in the quarterly financial system performance report as of December 31, 2020, released Thursday by the Banks Superintendence (SB).

The document highlights that the system’s credit portfolio ended the year with a 3.9% year-on-year growth, reaching RD$1.26 trillion (US$21.7 billion), or 28% of GDP.