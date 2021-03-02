As Covid weakens Dominican Gov. eases curfew

Santo Domingo.- With a positivity of 12.5% in the last four weeks, according to the statistics for Covid. the Dominican Gov. relaxed the curfew.

Decree 133-21 states that the curfew will be from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, and on Saturday and Sunday, it will begin at 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 in the morning. In both schedules there are three hours of unrestricted transit.

However, article 7 establishes that in spaces intended for sports practices, such as gyms, it must operate with 60% of its capacity and with previously established hygiene and physical distance measures.

Article 9 indicates that the places of consumption of food and beverages must also allow 60% of their capacity and the tables must not exceed six people.