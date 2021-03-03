Dominican leader receives 7 new envoys

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader received yesterday the credentials of the new ambassadors of Finland, Kenya, Ethiopia, Greece, Australia, Namibia and Djibouti, during a virtual conference in the National Palace.

The Head of State received the credentials of Ikonen Pertti, from Finland; Anthony Mwaniki Muchiri, from Kenya, as well as Shiba Mamo Kedida, from Ethiopia.

The last to present the credentials was Stella Bezirtzoglou, from Greece.