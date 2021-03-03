New curfew hours mean more jobs

Santo Domingo.- The new curfew hours announced by Dominican authorities would reactivate jobs in the sector of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), especially the sales of beverages and food.

For the president of the El Conde Street Merchants Association (Asoconde), Hernani Montalvo, many establishments that before the pandemic had two shifts, have been in the process since last Monday night taking the measures of place to extend their hours with two working days.

“I think it is extremely important because it makes the opening of businesses a little more flexible, although we must follow a very strict protocol so as not to slip back,” said the businessman.