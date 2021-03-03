Time to revise the Labor Code

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor will convene in the coming days labor sector and management to a formal meeting to establish an agreed agenda leading to a revision of the Dominican Labor Code.

Labor Minister Luis Miguel de Camps said the Labor Code has been successful, but that it requires a review.

“In January of this year, the Ministry of Labor convened the labor sector and the employers to jointly build a work agenda, where we asked them what are the main challenges they want to address and in those meetings they expressed their positions to us.”